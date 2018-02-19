Jamie Foxx walks off ESPN broadcast after question about Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx walked off a live ESPN broadcast after anchor Michael Smith tried to ask him about his rumored girlfriend, actress Katie Holmes. The actor, who was gearing up for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, nonchalantly took off his head piece and walked away as soon as Smith finished his question.

Smith was asking Foxx about if he was ready for the game and said, "I know you prepared, because I saw pictures." He tried to segue into a conversation about Foxx's love life and said, "Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine's Day? Like some real 'Love and Basketball?'"

That's when Foxx promptly took his headset off and walked away.

Smith cracked, "He ready to go. He ready to hoop," before moving on.

ET reports that Foxx and Holmes did indeed spend Valentine's Day shooting hoops. Photos show the two heading to the basketball court in workout gear. The alleged couple are very private and have only made a handful of public appearances together, but they have reportedly been dating since 2013.