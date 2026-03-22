Fentanyl found inside Barbies sold at Missouri discount store, police say

Fentanyl was found inside Barbie doll packages being sold at a discount store in Missouri, police said on Saturday.

The Independence Police Department said in a social media post that they were contacted by security at Cargo Largo, a local discount store, after finding a suspicious powder substance in the packaging of a Barbie doll.

Tests determined the substance was fentanyl.

Police officers worked with Cargo Largo and determined that five contaminated Barbie packages had been sold. Hours later, all five packages had been recovered, police said.

"There is no reason to believe compromised units were sent to other retailers and no injuries have been reported," police said, adding the investigation is ongoing.