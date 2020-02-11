Raising heat on Big Tech, FTC will review past acquisitions going back a decade

The Federal Trade Commission is examining whether corporate acquisitions by America's biggest technology companies going back a decade have harmed competition, a sign the U.S. government is raising the heat on Big Tech.

The regulatory agency on Tuesday ordered Google-owner Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft to provide information and documents related to any mergers or acquisitions they have between 2010 and the end of last year.

The FTC said it is looking at hundreds of deals the companies made over that time period, including any acquisitions the companies didn't report to antitrust enforcers at the time because the deals were supposedly exempt from disclosure requirements. More specifically, agency said it is looking into whether big tech companies are making "potentially anticompetitive acquisitions" that have fallen below the FTC and other regulators' radar.

"This will help us continue to keep tech markets open and competitive for the benefit of consumers," FTC Chairman Joe Simons said in a statement.

The FTC's investigation comes as several government agencies explore whether the nation's largest tech companies have become too powerful. In July, the Department of Justice announced that it was looking into whether large online platforms have acted in ways that hurt competition and stifle innovation. The FTC said its latest action is separate from prior investigations that it and other agencies have announced centering on the tech industry.

Tech giants build a lobbying army amid antitrust investigations

FTC officials said they are in the early stages of their investigation, which is focusing on companies' previous acquisitions. Notably, however, agency officials said potential remedies could be to retroactively unwind deals found to have reduced competition.

"If during this study we find instances of anti-competitive behavior, it is conceivable that we could go back and consider enforcement actions," Simons said on a call with reporters announcing the probe.