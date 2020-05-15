Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks to 60 Minutes

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, gave a rare television interview to Scott Pelley that will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m., ET/PT on CBS. Powell spoke with Pelley Wednesday after he described the state of the economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak in a national speech.



The Fed chair discussed the tactics employed by the Federal Reserve to offset the pandemic's economic effects and the additional measures it could still take. Powell also talked about the prospects for recovery and how high the unemployment rate could go.



This is the fourth time Pelley has interviewed a sitting Federal Reserve chairman. Powell was interviewed by Pelley last year for 60 Minutes. Pelley previously interviewed then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke twice during the Great Recession.