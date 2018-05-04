Federal judge asks skeptical questions on Mueller's authority to bring charges against Paul Manafort

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A federal judge is asking skeptical questions about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's authority to bring charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on tax and bank fraud charges.

Manafort's lawyers argued at a hearing Friday in Alexandria, Virginia, that the charges are far afield from Mueller's mandate to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether any collusion occurred.

The Virginia indictment alleges Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars he earned advising pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine from the Internal Revenue Service, all occurring years before Donald Trump ran for president.

Judge T.S. Ellis III suggested the real reason Mueller is pursuing Manafort is to pressure him to "sing" against Trump.

Ellis withheld ruling on dismissal of the indictment.

Manafort is also charged in the District of Columbia.