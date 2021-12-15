Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement: Here's what to expect

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve as the central bank's rate-setting body debates how to deal with a prolonged bout of inflation that has soured consumers on the post-COVID-19 recovery.

The Fed's rate-setting body, the Federal Open Markets Committee, is wrapping up its last meeting of the year on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to give a press conference at 2:30 p.m. EST laying out his outlook for the economy and the bank's upcoming policy changes that could include multiple small hikes in interest rates next year.

What people expect

Most economists expect the Fed to scale back the massive amount of money it's been pumping into the U.S. economy, and will be watching for a hint of when the Fed expects to increase interest rates next year — and by how much.

Since the spring of 2020, the Fed has been buying about $120 billion a month in bonds, providing the financial juice to support to the pandemic-stricken economy and helping to keep interest rates low.

Last month, in view of the strengthening economy and persistently high prices, the Fed said it would be winding down those bond purchases, putting it on pace to end economic support by mid-June.

Now, with inflation recently hitting a 39-year high, many economists and investors are expecting a swifter end to the Fed's economic support.

"[W]e'd be astonished by anything other than a plan to complete asset purchases by the end of March at the latest," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a research note.

Why it matters

Winding down bond purchases is a precursor to the Fed's eventual hiking of key interest rates, which were slashed to near-zero in April 2020 and currently remain there.

That benchmark rate affects what consumers and businesses pay for mortgages, credit card purchases, personal and business loans and other debt. Raising the rate makes it more expensive to borrow or spend money, slowing down spending and potentially tamping down inflation. But hiking the rate too fast could damage the labor market, which is still below its 2019 levels.

The bigger picture: Inflation

Prices for goods from fuel to food spiked this April and haven't slowed their rise in eight months. Fed officials, who initially maintained that price increases would be temporary, have recently backed off that assessment.

The Federal Reserve has two main jobs: Keeping prices stable and ensuring maximum employment. But that's a tricky balancing act, as the pandemic has shown. Even with the unemployment rate down to 4.2%, there are nearly 4 million fewer workers than there were pre-pandemic, and hiking interest rates too quickly could slow their re-entry into the workforce.