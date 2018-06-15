FDA expands Salmonella-melon warning to more than 20 states

The count of states where pre-cut melon tied to a rash of Salmonella infections has more than doubled in a matter of days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating the multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections that has sickened 60 people, more than half seriously enough to be hospitalized.

Produced at a Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, the fruit, packaged in clear plastic containers, was sold at retailers including Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Pay Less Super Markets, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods/Amazon.

Caito Foods recalled the products shipped between April 17 and June 7. All had a "best used by" date of June 16.

The list of states where the fruit was distributed includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, the FDA said Friday in an update.

A retail location in California was removed, taking the state off the list, the agency said.

The strain of Salmonella Adelaide infecting people is proving more threatening than many past outbreaks. Of the 60 people to become ill, the CDC had information on 47 cases, with 31 involving hospitalization. No deaths have been reported.

Salmonella infections can spread from a person's intestines to their bloodstream, and in certain cases can be deadly unless treated quickly with antibiotics. Children under five and adults older than 65 are at higher risk.

The outbreak has reportedly led to lawsuits in at least three states, including Michigan, the hardest hit with 32 cases.