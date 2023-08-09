Man killed during FBI raid in Utah posted threats online against Biden, sources say

A man was shot and killed during an FBI raid early Wednesday morning in Utah, the FBI confirmed to CBS News. Special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence in Provo at 6:15 a.m. local time when the subject was shot and killed, officials said.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News the man engaged the FBI in a gunfight when agents tried to serve a warrant on him. The man allegedly posted threats online against President Biden and others, including Biden's family and former President Obama.

A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Utah and obtained by CBS News details graphic threats gathered during an FBI investigation against a number of public officials. The suspect named in the complaint, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, was charged with three federal counts, including threats against a president.

Online posts also showed an intent to kill Mr. Biden, the complaint said. In a post dated August 6, Robertson allegedly wrote, "I hear Biden is coming to Utah," and that he was "cleaning the dust off his M24 sniper." The complaint showed photos of the suspect with a long-range rifle and a type of camouflage known as a ghillie suit.

Mr. Biden was scheduled to visit Utah on Wednesday.

Reporting contributed by Pat Milton and Andres Triay