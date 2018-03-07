FBI agent, estranged wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide

An FBI agent and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide outside a home in Crownsville, Maryland, on Wednesday. The Anne Arundel County Police department said officers arrived at the scene after 8 a.m. in response to a 911 call about a domestic assault. The caller said a woman was being threatened by her recently estranged husband, police say.

Upon arrival, police found David Raynor, 52, with multiple stab wounds and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Donna Fisher, 54, was found with apparent stab wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Raynor joined the FBI in 1996 and had worked at the bureau's Baltimore field office since 2003, law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation tell CBS News. These officials say this was a domestic situation, and not related to any case Raynor was working on.

An autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause of death, according to police.

Officials urge anyone with more information to call the Baltimore FBI office at 410-277-6689.

CBS News' Andy Triay contributed to this report.