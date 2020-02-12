Missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl last seen playing in her front yard

Cayce, South Carolina — The FBI has joined the search for a little girl from South Carolina who has been missing for two days. Surveillance video shows 6-year-old Faye Swetlik getting off her school bus on Monday afternoon. But a little more than an hour later, she was gone.

She was last seen playing in the front yard of her Cayce, South Carolina, home. Police on Wednesday released the surveillance images in hopes of getting more tips and home security videos.

"At this point we have not ruled out that Faye could have wandered into the woods playing, got lost and has not found her way home yet," said Sergeant Evan Antley.

The search for Faye is expanding and more than 300 officers from 20 law enforcement agencies are now going door to door beyond her neighborhood. The FBI has also joined the investigation.

Faye Swetlik Family photo

There is no evidence the 3-foot-10 inch, 65-pound first grader was abducted from the home where she lives with her mom and grandmother.

Lindsay Vaughn, whose son Beckham is friends with Faye, said the whole community is praying.

"It's just sick. Worried sick over it," she said.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously online.