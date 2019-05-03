"Fatal Attraction" killer Carolyn Warmus to be released from prison on parole

Carolyn Warmus, the schoolteacher convicted of the 1989 murder of her lover's wife in Greenburgh, New York, could be released from prison on parole as early as June 10. Warmus has served more than 25 years behind bars in a maximum facility in Bedford Hills.

Prosecutors said she shot and killed Betty Jeanne Solomon in the victim's home in Greenburgh, New York on Jan. 15, 1989. She was sentenced to 25 years to life in 1992, but she has maintained her innocence.

Speaking with CBS New York three years ago, Warmus said she was framed and that if a trial were held today, there would be a different outcome.

"First of all, I don't even know if there would have been an indictment because there are so many more scientific advances," she said.

Initially, her lover Paul Solomon was the prime suspect in the shooting of his wife Betty Jeanne Solomon. His multiple affairs, a questionable life insurance policy and a lucrative movie contract brought him under scrutiny.

At trial, there were questions about a call for help that Betty Jeanne Solomon made before dying.

"The caller shouted 'he's killing' as opposed to 'she's killing me,'" attorney Ben Gershman said.

Warmus' first trial ended wtih a hung jury after 12 days of deliberations. She was found guilty of second-degree murder a year later.

Her second trial landed her in Bedford Hills — a maximum security prison. A media circus surrounded the Warmus case, later prompting two television movies and a book. The case was dubbed the "Fatal Attraction" killing after the 1987 movie.

