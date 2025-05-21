Fast-food isn't so affordable anymore. Here are the U.S. cities where prices are the highest.

Food industry analyst says food prices will rise due to tariffs, "no question about it"

Like Subway's $5 footlong, affordable fast-food may soon be a thing of the past.

The average price of fast-food in larger U.S. cities is now in the double digits, with the typical meal costing $11.56, according to a new report from LendingTree. Prices are highest in San Francisco, where the average fast-food meal costs $13.88, followed by Seattle at $13.48. Columbus, Ohio, has the most affordable fast-food, but meals still came to $10.01 on average.

Fast-food has long been considered a more economical, if not more healthful, way to eat. Whether it's Wendy's "Biggie Bag" or McDonald's "McValue" menu, most major fast-food chains offer some sort of meal deal for under $10. But as costs rise and inflation pinches Americans' wallets, the cost of burgers, fries and chicken nuggets may be slipping out of reach for many consumers.

A FinanceBuzz analysis found last year that average fast food prices have risen between 39% and 100% over the last decade. For example, a McDouble sandwich that cost $1.19 in 2014 would easily cost more than $3 in 2024, the personal finance site found.

Thirty-nine percent of Americans expect to spend less on dining given heightened uncertainty about the economy, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

According to McDonald's most recent earnings report, the company experienced a 3.6% drop in sales the first quarter, with executives citing tariffs as the reason behind the slower foot traffic.

"Heightened anxiety" about the economy is weighing on lower- and middle-income Americans, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a May 1 earnings call.

Among the consumers who may be struggling with the cost of fast-food — the low-income employees who make it. The average hourly wage for fast-food workers is $15.07, according to LendingTree. That means it takes workers more than two times longer than someone on an average wage in the U.S. to earn enough to afford a typical fast food meal, while factoring in the cost of other living expenses.

"No one has ever expected to get rich off of fast-food wages, but the fact that these workers can't even expect a livable wage is troubling," LendingTree chief consumer finance analyst Matt Schulz said in the report.

LendingTree found that a fast-food worker who purchased three meals a day from their employer, seven days a week, would end up spending 40% of their salary on average — leaving them with just 60% of their paycheck to live on.