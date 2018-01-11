"Fast Eddie" Clarke, former Motorhead guitarist, is dead at 67

"Fast Eddie" Clarke, former guitarist for the British hard rock band Motorhead, has died at 67. Motorhead announced Clarke's passing on Facebook and paid tribute to the musician. They said that Clarke "passed away peacefully" after pneumonia-related complications on Wednesday.

In a statement, Motorhead wrote on Facebook, "We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight...Edward Allan Clarke - or as we all know and love him Fast Eddie Clarke - passed away peacefully yesterday. Ted Carroll (who formed Chiswick Records) made the sad announcement via his FB page, having heard from Doug Smith that Fast Eddie passed peacefully in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia..."

Former Motorhead member Phil Campbell said, "Such a shock, he will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock n roller. RIP Eddie."

Clarke's passing comes after the deaths former Motorhead bandmates Lemmy Kilmister and Phil Taylor, who both died in 2015.

Former Motorhead member Mikkey Dee said, "This is terrible news, the last of the three amigos ... Now Lem and Philthy can jam with Eddie again, and if you listen carefully I'm sure you'll hear them, so watch out!!! My thoughts go out to Eddie's family and close ones."

The band closed off on Faceook, "Fast Eddie...keep roaring, rockin' and rollin' up there as goddamit man, your Motörfamily would expect nothing less!!!"

More rockers paid tribute to Clarke on social media.

Metallica's Lars Ulrich called Clarke an inspiration.

Thank you for the riffs.

Thank you for the solos.

Thank you for the attitude.

Thank you for being in the coolest band.

Thank you for inspiring me to go down the same path.#rip #fasteddie #motorhead pic.twitter.com/wZGBoqEyXS — Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) January 11, 2018

RIP Fast Eddie Clarke — Axl Rose (@axlrose) January 11, 2018