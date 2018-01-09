Huge chunk of ice falls from building in NYC, crushing car

NEW YORK -- A massive chunk of ice fell from a high-rise and crushed a vehicle parked in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, CBS New York reports. The FDNY says they responded to 69 Charlton St. for reports of falling ice just before 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival they discovered a vehicle crushed under what appeared to be a large chunk of ice.

No injuries were reported as authorities worked to determine the source of the ice.

Video from CBS New York shows the back end of the the car completely destroyed.

The Department of Buildings says all builders, contractors, and property owners are responsible for securing their properties from hazardous conditions, including falling icicles and snow.