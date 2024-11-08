Counterfeit weight loss drugs sold online, feeding demand for cheaper options

Slickly designed websites. Unbelievable markdowns. A simple online search for semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic or Wegovy, can lead consumers down a rabbit hole of seemingly reputable online pharmacies in search of weight loss drugs at a discounted price. The temptation is clear for many Americans, but some of those deals come with a potentially deadly cost.

U.S. consumers pay higher prices for weight loss drugs than any other country in the world, according to a 2023 KFF study. Cheaper alternatives online, however, are not always what they seem.

"People are really taking a risk by ordering these products online and not knowing the supplier that's sending it to them," said Salvatore Ingrassia, port director for Customs and Border Protection at New York's JFK Airport.

CBP agents are on the front lines, intercepting counterfeit prescription drugs, which pour into the country. These include knockoffs of popular weight loss drugs.

Customs officials allowed CBS News a rare look into their operations, showcasing seized misbranded or counterfeit medications. Over two days, agents confiscated products from countries including Israel and Bangladesh. One shipment of suspected counterfeit Wegovy was hidden inside a Mickey Mouse puzzle for children.

While these counterfeit drugs may look legitimate, they often contain dangerous substances.

CBP Agents uncover smuggled suspect counterfeit Wegovy in this children's puzzle box. CBS News

"We've found things like antifreeze and incorrect amounts of active ingredients in these products," said Ingrassia.

In September, customs agents in Cincinnati's port inspected 63 shipments containing apparently counterfeit and unapproved medications. That included several boxes containing counterfeit Ozempic, Wegovy and Trulicity injections. Other medications, including Botox and minoxidil, used for hair growth, were also seized by the authorities.

The FDA is taking action

The Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings to multiple online pharmacies selling suspected counterfeit products. The letters demand the sites stop selling the products that are in violation of FDA's standards or face legal action. Despite their efforts, a quick internet search by CBS News in September 2024 found these websites remain active or redirect users to other sites offering these questionable drugs.

The Food and Drug Administration told CBS News it cannot comment on enforcement actions.

The health concerns of counterfeits

The dangers to health are real. Novo Nordisk reported one counterfeit pen contained the diabetes medicine insulin. The user was hospitalized after administering the counterfeit pen.

Authorities have arrested individuals involved in selling counterfeit drugs, including a Long Island woman suspected of selling misbranded Ozempic online. The woman pleaded not guilty to the charges and is out on bond. Court documents show that one victim reported lesions and infections after using the medication.

Former FDA director of investigations in the Chicago area, Ricki Chase, an expert in tracking counterfeit products, warns consumers to stay vigilant.

"If you're buying a drug legitimately priced at thousands of dollars for just $65, you should be asking questions," she said.

What can consumers do?

Chase advises consumers to only buy these drugs with a prescription from well-known pharmacies. Real weight-loss medication pens should have unique identification codes and proper labeling.

If the label smears or appears misaligned, it's likely counterfeit. Uneven glue seams, lot numbers with crooked print, and cheap looking colors are also signs the products could be counterfeit, according to Chase.

Ultimately, she believes the best defense is using sound judgment.

"Don't risk your health trying to get healthy," she said.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy, said in a statement to CBS News: "It's important that patients are aware that Novo Nordisk is the only company in the U.S. with FDA-approved medicines containing the main ingredient semaglutide. FDA has not approved any generic versions of semaglutide."

Eli Lilly, makers of Mounjaro and Zepbound, also used for weight loss, told CBS News: "Lilly has taken steps to help inform people about the risks posed by counterfeit, fake, and unsafe or untested products, creating lilly.com/real-medicine which includes a tool to help determine whether you have genuine Lilly product. "

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy has sent up a Safe Site Search Tool which allows users to verify if a website selling medications has been vetted. You can also review a list of the current websites that have been accredited by the NABP here.