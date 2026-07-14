Scammers are using FaceTime to steal bank account passwords

A growing scam relies on Apple's popular FaceTime video calling app, with fraudsters using the service to impersonate bank representatives and drain consumers' bank accounts.

According to CBS News national consumer correspondent Ash-Har Quraishi, convince consumers they need to provide information to verify their bank accounts.

Victims first receive a text message about account activity related to their bank or credit card, and are asked to call a phone number included in the text. Other times, they receive a direct call from the scammer, who says they require "additional verification."

That's when the fraudster switches from an audio-only call to FaceTime. Victims are tricked into sharing their computer screens with the scammers while they log into their online banking accounts.

"The scammer watches in real-time while victims expose passwords, account numbers and even one-time security codes," Quraishi said.

Apple says scammers are exploiting FaceTime because consumers generally trust the app and view it as a secure platform.

But the tech giant urges consumers who believe they're receiving a suspicious FaceTime call from someone posing as a bank representative to take a screenshot of the call.

Tap the "info" button next to the call, hit "take live photo," and send the image to reportfacetimefraud@apple.com.

Here are other tips consumers should heed to avoid falling victim to the FaceTime scam.