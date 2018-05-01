Facebook to launch new dating service: "Not just hookups"

Facebook (FB) will roll out a series of features to facilitate dating, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday.

He said the service will be optional and, to preserve people's privacy, not viewable to users' friends. It will also only suggest possible partners outside someone's friend group.

"This will be focused on long-term relationships, not just hookups," Zuckerberg said at the company's developer conference, called F8.

"We're focused on helping people build meaningful relationships," he said, and "this might be the most meaningful of all."

Zuckerberg noted that 200 million people on Facebook are listed as single, and that 1 in 3 marriages in the U.S. start online. (This is true of recent marriages, according to a 2013 study.)

Interested users will be able to set up dating profiles that are separate from their main Facebook profiles. Users of the dating app will be able to browse events near them, check out profiles of other users attending those events and chat privately with people they're interested in.

"We like this because it mirrors the way people actually date, which is at events and institutions they're connected to," said Chris Cox, Facebook's product head.

News of the social network's new dating venture sent shares of online dating site Match Group tumbling as much as 19 percent after Facebook announced the feature.

Zuckerberg announced several other new Facebook initiatives as well, including one called "Clear History," a tool that will allow users to see what apps and websites share information with Facebook and delete this information from their account.