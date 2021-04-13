Face the Nation is #1 in viewers on April 11

CBS NEWS' "FACE THE NATION" WINS ACROSS THE BOARD ON APRIL 11

"FACE THE NATION" IS #1 ACROSS THE BOARD FOR THE 8TH TIME THIS SEASON

"FACE THE NATION" REMAINS AMERICA'S MOST-WATCHED SUNDAY SHOW FOR THE SEASON

CBS News' FACE THE NATION was America's #1 Sunday morning public affairs show across the board on Sunday, April 11, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings. FACE THE NATION earned 3.3 million viewers, and in adults 25-54, the demographic most important to those who advertise in news, FACE THE NATION delivered 628,000 viewers.

Season-to-date, FACE THE NATION remains the most-watched Sunday morning public affairs program. Compared to two Sundays ago, FACE THE NATION was the only Sunday show to maintain the audience in total viewers while its competitors declined.

Sunday's FACE THE NATION broadcast featured moderator Margaret Brennan's interviews with the Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California), Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan), California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, and former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Sunday's broadcast also featured reporting from CBS News' Mark Strassmann and Liz Palmer. Watch the most recent broadcast here or listen to it as a podcast here.

Mary Hager is the executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning FACE THE NATION, one of the longest-running news programs in the history of television.

