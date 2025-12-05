Diamond-encrusted Faberge egg recovered by police 6 days after man allegedly swallowed it

New Zealand police have recovered a diamond-encrusted green Faberge egg after keeping a six-day watch over the thief accused of swallowing it.

The 32-year-old allegedly gulped down the egg late last week from a store in the country's largest city, Auckland, but was arrested before he could flee.

"Police can confirm the pendant was recovered," they said in a statement Friday. "It is now in police custody."

Police had assigned an officer to watch over the man while waiting for nature to deliver the trinket — valued at around $20,000.

The special edition locket was inspired by the James Bond film "Octopussy," which revolves around a plot to steal a rare Faberge egg.

Charging documents viewed by the Guardian newspaper confirm the man was charged on Nov. 29 for allegedly stealing the Fabergé x 007 Special Edition Octopussy Egg Surprise Locket.

A replica of a Faberge egg used in the 1983 Bond film Octopussy is displayed at the exhibit "Designing 007: 50 Years of Bond Style" at the Plaza Carso shopping center in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 23, 2015.

"The exterior of the egg closely follows the design of the Faberge egg featured in the film Octopussy, with a beautiful 18k gold lattice framework which is delicately set with blue sapphires and white diamonds in a floral-like design," reads an online description.

The pendant is 3.3 inches tall and is mounted on a stand.

"The egg opens to reveal an 18ct yellow gold octopus nestled inside, adorned with white diamond suckers and black diamond eyes," an item description said. "The octopus surprise pays homage to the eponymous antagonist at the centre of the Octopussy film."

Russia's House of Faberge gained international fame in the late 19th century by designing opulent Easter eggs decorated with gold and precious gems.

Earlier this week, a rare crystal and diamond Fabergé egg crafted for Russia's ruling family before it was toppled by revolution shattered records as it sold at auction for $30.2 million in London.