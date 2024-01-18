Soldiers find workshop used to make drone bombs, grenade launchers and fake military uniforms in Mexico

Mexican soldiers and police said late Wednesday they found a small factory used to make a kind of bomb usually dropped by drones, authorities said late Wednesday.

The facility was about the size of a warehouse and had a computer-controlled lathe and milling machine, suggesting the operators had considerable metalworking knowledge.

The factory also apparently produced under-barrel, 40mm grenade launchers designed to be attached to assault rifles, as well as fake Mexican military uniforms.

Prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan said the workshop was one of two discovered in the town of La Huacana on Wednesday. Authorities released images of soldiers seizing items from the workshop.

The Jalisco cartel and local gangs have been fighting bloody turf battles in Michoacan for years.

The warring gangs frequently use bomb-dropping drones, improvised explosive devices buried in roadways, .50 caliber sniper rifles, homemade armored vehicles and grenades.

They also often establish checkpoints on highways, and wear fake military uniforms.

Earlier this month, officials said an alleged cartel attack using drones in southern Mexico killed at least six people and injured 13 others.

Also on Wednesday, authorities in Michoacan announced they had discovered a narcotics lab with over 300 kilos of drugs, 140 empty AK47 rifle magazines and uniforms with military insignia.