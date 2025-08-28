F-16 jet crashes while practicing for air show in Poland, killing pilot

An F-16 pilot was killed Thursday when his jet crashed during preparations for an air show in central Poland, a government spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Adam Szłapka confirmed the death in a social media post. Polish news agency PAP reported that the plane was part of the Polish Air Force.

"Tragedy in Radom, during preparations for the air show, a F-16 jet crashed. Unfortunately, the pilot has died," Szlapka wrote on X, adding that the defense minister was heading to the site of the accident.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash, according to a statement from the Polish military.

Videos published by Polish media showed the aircraft performing an acrobatic maneuver before crashing onto the runway in a ball of fire.

"To the family and loved ones, I offer my deepest condolences from the bottom of my heart," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X.

Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said on social media that he was at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred ahead of the AirSHOW Radom 2025, about 60 miles south of Warsaw, which was scheduled to occur this weekend.

Other details were not immediately available.