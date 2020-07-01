F-16 crash at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina kills pilot

An F-16 fighter jet on a routine training mission crashed late Tuesday night at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, base officials said. The pilot was later pronounced dead, the offiicials said. He or she was the only person on board, they added.

CBS Columbia, South Carolina affiliate WLTX said early Wednesday the pilot was brought to a hospital:

Emergency crews on the runway at Shaw Air Force Base after a F16 crashed Tuesday night. The pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/umSpNMRV3G — JR Berry WLTX 🇺🇸 (@JRBerryWLTX) July 1, 2020

The pilot's identity wasn't disclosed.

The plane was an Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

An unofficial Air Force-related Facebook page had video of what it said was the crash scene off in the distance: