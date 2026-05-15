Explosion at Maine lumber mill leaves at least 10 injured as firefighters battle intense blaze

A large fire and explosion Friday at a lumber mill in Maine injured at least 10 people, officials said. The blaze was still active as of late Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at 10 a.m. at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont, Maine, about 95 miles from Portland, Mike Sauschuck, commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety, said during a news conference.

Sauschuck said he could not provide the exact number of people injured, "or where they were working or who they were working for."

A photo from the Thorndike Fire Department shows the fire at the Robbins Lumber mill in Maine. Thorndike Fire Department

MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Portland, which has a Level 1 trauma designation, said it was anticipating 10 patients to its emergency department.

The Thorndike Fire Department said in a social media post that multiple firefighters and civilians were injured. The department also said multiple fire trucks were lost to fire.

Officials said they do not know the cause of the fire at this time.

This image made from video provided by Tiffany Mannarini shows a plume of smoke from a large fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont, Maine, Friday, May 15, 2026. Tiffany Mannarini via AP

Catherine Robbins-Halsted, an owner at Robbins Lumber, said Friday that all of the company's employees were accounted for.

Robbins Lumber, a family-owned business, opened in 1881 and now manages 30,000 acres of its own forests, according to the company. In 1957, the mill "burned to the ground" after a fire, but was rebuilt and added a new sawmill.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins said in a social media post that "the Robbins family is beloved in the Searsmont community, and Robbins Lumber is a piece of Maine history."

"I have known the family for many years," Collins said in the post. "My heart goes out to them, their employees, and the first responders who have come from all over the region to help in the emergency response. This is a very sad crisis, and all those affected are in my prayers."

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a social media post that she was briefed on the fire in Searsmont and urged civilians to stay clear of the area.

"I ask Maine people to join me in keeping all those affected in their thoughts," she said.