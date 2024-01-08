Explosion at Fort Worth hotel injures 11 Explosion at Fort Worth hotel injures 11 02:26

FORT WORTH - The Fort Worth Fire Department is responding to a gas explosion at the Sandman Hotel on Houston St. Monday afternoon.

The first call came in at 3:32 p.m., FWFD said, followed by multiple calls reporting a "type of explosion."

According to MedStar, there are as many as 11 patients. One patient is reported as critically injured and two are seriously injured. All of the patients have minor injuries. Nine patients have been transported to local hospitals.

Craig Trojacek, the Public Information officer for the FWFD said through their investigation, it "looks like it is more of some sort of gas leak;" however, he added they are not sure if the smell of gas was caused by the explosion or fire or if it is what caused the explosion.

Fort Worth Police said a Family Reunification Area is being established at Sundance Square, 420 Main Street.

All Tarrant County offices in downtown are now closed.

Jason Allen spoke to a man who was in the hotel at the time of the explosion. He did not want to go on camera, but said there was a smell of natural gas before the explosion and he remembered asking one of his teammates, 'Do you smell natural gas?'

He said the scent wasn't strong, but they smelled it. He said the smell came from beneath them.

Then, the whole second floor filled with dust and smoke. They could see the red EXIT sign and found the stairwell. He told CBS News Texas that when he and the people he was with got to the stairwell, most of it was missing so they jumped five or six feet down and were able to make their way out of the building.

Jason Allen said natural gas can still be smelled in the area. Trojacek said crews will continue to search the building and make sure everyone is evacuated.

Around 5:30 p.m., the City of Fort Worth gave the "all-clear," stating, "The hotel building has been cleared and the one hotel guest who was missing has been located."

This is a developing story.