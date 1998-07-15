Ex-Notre Damer Testifies In Legal Suit

A former Notre Dame football player testified Tuesday that an ex-assistant coach suing the school for age discrimination once punched him so severely that blood poured from his mouth.

Chris Clevenger also said that, despite the abuse, he respected Joe Moore and said the former offensive line coach helped him more than anyone else in his five years at Notre Dame. He even said he missed the coach during the 1997 season.

"I have a lot of respect for coach Moore. He was a great coach. He was very tough on his players, very disciplined, very strict, and he had coached some great athletes, some great offensive linemen," said Clevenger, who testified by videotape.

Moore, 66, who was fired after Bob Davie took over as the Irish coach in November 1996, is suing the university for $1 million, claiming he was fired because Davie thought he was too old to coach.

Clevenger, testifying in a videotaped deposition, said Moore struck him on several occasions during his sophomore year, including incidents during the 1994 Florida State-Notre Dame game and the Irish's 1995 spring scrimmage game.

In the second incident, Clevenger said Moore first hit him under his facemask on the sidelines during the scrimmage. The linemen were then called into a separate lockerroom at halftime and Moore ordered them to take off their helmets as he yelled at them.

Clevenger said he struck the other four starters several times before reaching him. He said Moore didn't hit him as hard as the other players, something he didn't understand until he looked in the mirror and saw blood pouring from a split lip and cut tongue.

"He worked his way through all of us," Clevenger said.

A Walt Disney Corp. executive, also testifying by videotape, testified about what he saw during the 1994 Florida State-Notre Dame game and said he stepped between an ABC cameraman and the scene between Moore and Clevenger to prevent it from being broadcast.

Phil Lengyel, vice president of sports for Walt Disney, which owns ABC, said the episode prompted him to ask Davie in 1996, "What's with this guy? It's unbelievable on the sideline with his behavior."

Davie claims Moore was fired for abusing players, as well as for such other reasons as smoking, not changing clothes in the same lockerroom with other coaches after practice and doodling during coaches meetings.

Moore's lawyers called him to the stand Tuesday to refute some of the minor claims.

He said he changed clothes at home after practice because he only lived four minutes from campus and it gave him a chance to say hello to his wife before returning to the football facility for evening work sessions. Moore also said he wasn't good at taking notes so he'd doodle unless the discussion centered on the offense because an assistant recorded the sessions and gave coaches a typewritten summary an hour after the meetings ended.

Moore said he washed his car every three or four weeks after Davie said the condition of Moore's car bothered him.

Defense witnesses also claimed Moore frequently talked of retiring after the 1996 season and was let go partly because Davie couldn't count on him for a long-term commitment. But Moore testified those discussions were born out of frustration, not a desire to leave coaching.

"Everyone was frustrated at the time, from (former Irish coach) Lou Holtz on down," he said. "He felt he was being run out of the job.

"He didn't know what was going on, so there was a lot of talk."

Closing arguments were scheduled Wednesday morning.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved