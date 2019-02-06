Ex-CIA chief's biggest concern about Trump's 2nd Kim Jong Un meeting

President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night highlighted several of his foreign policy priorities for the year to come, including a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled at the end of this month.

Michael Morell, former deputy director and acting director of the CIA, told "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday he's most worried that President Trump will "cut a deal" with Kim Jong Un on the intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that threaten the U.S. — putting the rest of the region at risk.

"'Let's get rid of the ICBMs that threaten the United States and let's not worry so much about the nuclear weapons that threaten the rest of the region' — that's my biggest concern," Morell said.

While Morell believes that President Trump does deserve credit for getting the hermit kingdom to the negotiating table, it's important to pay attention to what has happened since that first summit.

"They stopped nuclear testing, but they've made no move at all towards denuclearization. In fact, we know that they continue to do activities on the ground to advance their program and sanctions have weakened as other nations have loosened their restrictions because on things are looking better. And, most importantly, Kim has a seat on the stage," Morell said.

President Trump has tried to downplay North Korea's national security threat, writing on Twitter last week, "North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization."

"So what the president has to do at the second summit is he has to incentivize or make clear to Kim that he's got to move toward negotiations or he's not going to get another summit," Morell said.