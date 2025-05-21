Eva Erickson talks making "Survivor" history with Joe Hunter in journey to the final five

Eva Erickson and Joe Hunter formed an alliance on day one of "Survivor" that has carried them all the way to tonight's season 48 finale and secured spots among the final five castaways.

Erickson, the show's first contestant diagnosed with autism, and Hunter maintained their partnership throughout the competition, supporting each other through the physical and mental challenges of the game.

"We've been together since day one," said Erickson, a 24-year-old doctoral candidate and student athlete from Minnesota. "We knew that this was our goal, to make it to the end together."

The season's most viral moment occurred on day 11 when Erickson experienced sensory overload during a challenge and struggled to regulate her emotions. Hunter, who was the only contestant Erickson had confided in about her autism diagnosis, rushed to comfort her when host Jeff Probst gave him permission.

"Honestly, the response was so overwhelmingly positive," Erickson said of the public reaction. "I had no idea the impact that me just being vulnerable and showing what my real life is would have on so many people."

Hunter described the moment as "hard to put into words" and said he felt fortunate that he could be there with her through the experience.

Erickson shared that doctors told her parents after her autism diagnosis that she would never live independently or hold a job.

"My parents, they still believed in me," Erickson said. "They put me into so many types of therapy, got me all sorts of help and support. Having that support in my life is what really allowed me to have all these doors open."

Erickson said her parents told her that being diagnosed with autism is "part of who I am."

"It is never something wrong with me. It is never going to stop me from achieving my dreams,"Erickson said.

Despite the physical and mental challenges of the competition, including hunger and stress, both contestants say they are grateful for their alliance that has become a friendship.

"To have such a public alliance and duo together was a blessing but very difficult," Hunter said. "I'm so thankful that we were able to do that."

The "Survivor" season 48 finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS and streams on Paramount+.