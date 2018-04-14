European leaders, Canada back Syria airstrikes but warn against escalation

Many European leaders and the prime minister of Canada voiced support and understanding Saturday for the U.S.-led air strikes against Syria, but warned against allowing the seven-year conflict to escalate. The U.S., U.K. and France and U.K. launched the strikes Friday night Eastern Time in response to the Syrian regime's alleged use of chemical weapons last weekend.

In total, the U.S. used 105 weapons against three targets, and Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said the U.S. and its allies "hit every target."

"I can assure you we took every measure and precaution to strike only what we targeted and –– and we successfully hit every target," White told reporters Saturday.

Later Saturday morning, the U.N. Security Council held an emergency session at Moscow's request in response to the airstrikes, CBS News' Pamela Falk reports from the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley made the case for the strikes, saying the U.S. and allies acted "not as revenge, not as punishment, not as a symbolic show of force."

"We acted to deter the future use of chemical weapons by holding the Syrian regime responsible for its atrocities against humanity, she said.

"I spoke to the president this morning," Haley said, referring to Mr. Trump, "and he said if the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded."

Here is a look at how European leaders and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have reacted to the strikes, which came nearly a week after the alleged chemical attack in Douma that killed more than 40 people: