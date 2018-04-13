EU wants Zuckerberg to testify over Facebook's data scandal

The European Union is calling on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify at the legislature of the 28-nation bloc about the widening data privacy scandal at his company.

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova had a phone exchange with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and said on Friday that Zuckerberg should act on the Parliament's invitation to come explain the situation.

Last week, Facebook acknowledged that up to 2.7 million people in the EU may have been victim of improper data sharing involving political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

On Friday, Jourova said that Facebook was "working on an audit of other possibly dangerous apps now."

Zuckerberg this week testified before the U.S. Congress about the scandal, appearing well rehearsed. He often repeated phrases including his observation that Facebook has a "broader responsibility than the law requires" to protect consumer data. He also faced dozens of questions on a range of issues, from how Facebook works to how its users' data was compromised.

Under questioning by lawmakers, the tech billionaire said Facebook users are in "full control of the majority of their data." Yet he acknowledged that he didn't expect a researcher to sell data on 87 million Facebook members to political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.