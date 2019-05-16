Escalating trade tensions felt from Beijing to California

In Beijing, the escalating trade tensions are spilling over into state media. From commentary on TV vowing to fight, to propaganda on social media taunting the U.S., the message is clear. Beijing is ready to push back and China's citizens are picking it up.

It's a reaction to the increased tariffs on $200 billion in goods the Chinese ship to the U.S.

"No one in the world can really launch a trade war against China and win that trade war," said Victor Gao, an expert on international relations in Beijing.

In Elkhart, Indiana, businessman Tom Irions said the pain from tariffs is getting worse by the day.

"President Trump, we support him, but this idea of tariffs being paid by the Chinese government is something that I don't quite understand," Irions said.

His firm manufactures electronics for pleasure boats, RVs and commercial vehicles. One hundred and 10 workers in Indiana assemble the parts made by 2,000 employees in China. It's a $100 million business.

If the president makes good on his threat to further expand tariffs on Chinese imports, the price of one of Irions' premium systems could increase by $1,000. The people who will pay are his customers.

Meanwhile, in southern California, the uncertainty is threatening common household products like those at Speers TV, a family owned business for nearly three generations.

Alen Harikian, who runs his sales and repair shop with his father, said the tariffs could hit his bottom line. In fact, tariffs on all Chinese goods could cost the average family of four around $2,300 a year. Higher customer costs means a shift in how Harikian does business.

"Maybe repairs are going to go up because people are going to not buy new TVs because the prices are higher so they might end up repairing it instead of buying it," Harikian said.

Ramy Inocencio, Dean Reynolds and Jonathan Vigliotti contributed reporting.