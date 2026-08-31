Ernst & Young to award $100 million in bonuses for employees who show people skills

Ernst & Young has seen the future, and it involves people doing what AI can't.

EY, one of the "Big Four" management consulting firms, said Monday it plans to award $100 million in bonuses to workers who demonstrate human skills, such as leadership, judgment, business acumen, collaboration and an ability to adapt.

Although EY said it will also reward "technology adoption," the company emphasized the importance of nurturing human skills for its success.

"The pace and complexity of change in our industry require confident leadership," Dante D'Egidio, EY Americas CEO and U.S. managing partner, said in a statement. "This significant investment reinforces our commitment to building the workforce of the future by recognizing the skills and behaviors needed to lead our profession and serve our clients with excellence."

The investment in worker compensation is part of the firm's effort to attract talent to drive it in a "tech-led, human-powered world."

Economists have warned that artificial intelligence will eliminate some jobs, particularly those that are rote or entry-level, while also creating new opportunities. They also reiterate that the workers most likely to be left behind are those who fail to learn to leverage AI to enhance their productivity.