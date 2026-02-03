Speedskater Erin Jackson, bobsledder Frank Del Duca chosen as U.S. flagbearers for Winter Olympics

Speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca have been chosen as the U.S. flagbearers for the Milan Cortina Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

Jackson is the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Olympics. Del Duca, a sergeant in the Army, is the first bobsledder in 70 years to carry the U.S. flag. Jackson and Del Duca were selected by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes.

"Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honor," Jackson said. "It's a moment that reflects far more than one individual – it represents my family, my teammates, my hometown, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport."

Erin Jackson of United States competes during the women's 1000 meters at the World Cup speedskating event in Inzell Germany, on Jan. 24, 2026. Matthias Schrader / AP

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced the names on Tuesday. It's the third Olympics for Jackson, the second for Del Duca.

Del Duca, with deep Italian roots, finds the opportunity especially meaningful as the games are in Italy.

"With the Olympic Games being held in Italy, it means even more," Del Duca said. "Nearly everyone in my family is of Italian descent. There is no greater honor than leading Team USA into the Opening Ceremony in Italy. It feels like a bridge between my family's heritage, and the country I'm so proud to serve."

Frank del Duca, pilot of the fourth-place United States team, waves to fans after the 4-man bobsled event at the bobsled world championships, March 15, 2025, in Lake Placid, N.Y. Seth Wenig / AP

The opening ceremony will be unique, with events spread across several Italian cities.

U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was picked to carry the American flag into the opening ceremony at the 2022 Beijing Olympics but tested positive for COVID-19 - forcing the postponement of her flag-carrying chance until the closing ceremony of those Winter Games. She was replaced at the Beijing opening by speedskater Brittany Bowe, and this time, it's Jackson's turn to have that moment.

Jackson becomes the eighth U.S. speedskater in history to earn the honor of Team USA flag bearer, while Del Duca becomes the sixth bobsledder to carry the flag.