Erika Kirk has one word for Candace Owens, who's been peddling conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk has one word for Candace Owens, who has been peddling conspiracy theories about her late husband, Charlie Kirk: "Stop."

In a town hall set to air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss asked Charlie Kirk's widow what she wants to say to Owens and others who are making unfounded claims about his assassination:

"Stop. That's it. That's all I have to say. Stop."

Owens used to work for Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization founded by Charlie Kirk. The two were generally considered friends, with Owens describing their relationship as akin to that of a "brother and sister."

A day after his assassination in September, she posted a nearly 25-minute video, saying she wanted him to be remembered for his career and ideas. But in the months since, Owens has pushed conspiracy theories about his murder and made unfounded fraud allegations about the finances at Turning Point, which Erika Kirk now runs.

The Treasury Department sent Erika Kirk a letter last week, confirming that none of the tax-exempt entities she oversees are under investigation by the IRS. "The IRS is able to provide this type of information upon request by the taxpayer. And in this case, it's hideous that malicious lies and smears obligated [Erika Kirk] to make the request," a senior Treasury official told CBS News.

Erika Kirk talks more about her husband, her journey through faith and grief, and the state of the American right in a CBS News town hall. It will air just days after Charlie Kirk's book, "Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life," was posthumously released.

Watch the one-hour town hall Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/CT on CBS. An extended version of the conversation will air on CBS News 24/7 on Sunday at 9 a.m., 3 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET, and will be available on CBS News' YouTube channel.