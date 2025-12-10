Erika Kirk's message to people who celebrated husband Charlie's assassination: "You're sick"

Erika Kirk has a message for people who sought to justify the assassination of her late husband, Charlie Kirk: "You're sick."

"He's a human being," she said in a CBS News town hall, airing Saturday on CBS. "You think he deserved that? Tell that to my 3-year-old daughter."

She continued: "You want to watch in high-res the video of my husband being murdered, and laugh, and say he deserves it? There's something very sick in your soul, and I'm praying that God saves you," she said, adding that the internet has "dehumanized" people.

The town hall, moderated by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, featured questions from an invited audience. Kirk reacted to the rise of political violence, weighed in on conspiracy theories that swirled around her husband's death and reflected on the stunning moment that she forgave his killer.

Kirk also talked about the Sabbath, which is the focus of Charlie's final book, "Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life," released this week.

Watch the one-hour town hall Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/CT on CBS. An extended version of the conversation will air on CBS News 24/7 on Sunday at 9 a.m., 3 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET, and will be available on CBS News' YouTube channel.