Comer subpoenas Bondi to testify before House Oversight Committee on Epstein files

Washington — The GOP chairman of the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi for testimony on the Justice Department's handling of the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The subpoena issued by GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky requires Bondi to appear for a deposition on April 14.

"As Attorney General, you are directly responsible for overseeing the Department's collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the Committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts," Comer wrote.

The committee voted on March 4 to approve a motion to subpoena Bondi, with five Republicans voting with all Democrats to move ahead on the matter.

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