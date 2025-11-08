3 employees killed in shooting at landscape supply business in San Antonio, police say

Three employees were fatally shot Saturday at a landscape supply business in northeast San Antonio, officials said, and the suspect was later found dead.

The shooting occurred in the morning hours at a business on the northeast side of the city.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters in a briefing Saturday morning that the three people killed, two men and a woman, were employees of the business. It's unclear if the suspect was an employee as well. No names have been released.

"We understand there may be others wounded, but we're not sure right now," McManus disclosed.

Investigators did not have a motive, but McManus said that the shooting was "not random" in nature, and indicated the suspect and victims knew each other.

The police chief initially told reporters that the suspect was at large and advised the public to stay away from the area.

A few hours later, he wrote in a social media post that the suspect had been found dead, describing it as "self-inflicted." No further details were provided.