Emmett Till sign hit with bullets after being replaced -- again

A sign dedicated to the life of Emmett Till has been vandalized in Mississippi just 35 days after being replaced, the Clarion-Ledger reports. The historical site marks the area where Till's body was recovered in 1955.

"The Emmett Till Interpretive Center is committed to seeing the sign replaced," co-founder Patrick Weems told the publication. "We have already begun plans to replace the sign and have notified local law enforcement about the vandalism."

This is reportedly the fourth time the sign has been vandalized since it was installed in 2013. Images of the sign went viral in 2016 after it was riddled with more than 40 bullet holes.

Emmett Till Interpretive Center

"Our mission is to continue to tell the truth as it concerns the Emmett Till story," Weems said. "We are saddened by these events but are unwavering in our commitment to truth and racial reconciliation."

Till, a 14-year-old from Chicago, was visiting relatives in the Mississippi Delta in 1955 when witnesses said he whistled at a white woman working behind the counter of a store in the tiny town of Money. Two white men were acquitted of murder and the woman eventually recanted her story decades later.