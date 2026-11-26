Elon Musk is upping a pledge to kickstart U.S. children's savings.

On Wednesday, Musk and SpaceX said they will give every U.S. child two shares in the space exploration company, doubling a pledge the world's richest person made in October, which he said at the time would be the "first of many" planned gifts.

In the statement, SpaceX said it would give each child a newly issued share of its Class A common stock. The company will contribute the shares to U.S. kids' Trump Accounts, tax-advantaged investment accounts the White House created to help American children build long-term savings.

Musk will personally match the number of shares SpaceX donates, according to Thursday's statement.

Additionally, SpaceX president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell will donate more than 2 million SpaceX shares to U.S. children.

The total giveaway is worth about $18 billion, based on SpaceX's most recent stock price.

"SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary," the company said in announcing the donation. "We believe ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans for their long-term benefit."

There are roughly 70 million children in the U.S. who are eligible for a Trump Account. The Trump administration is automatically enrolling kids under eighteen with a valid Social Security number in the program. However, parents or guardians must still claim their child's account for it to be active.

As of Tuesday, friends and family members had contributed more than $1 billion to individual Trump Accounts, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Additionally, philanthropists including Michael and Susan Dell and other donors have made major gifts, bringing the total assets deposited in Trump Accounts to over $9 billion.