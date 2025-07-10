Musk unveils Grok 4 update a day after xAI chatbot made antisemitic remarks

What to know about antisemitic comments posted by Grok, Elon Musk's AI chatbot

Elon Musk on Wednesday unveiled Grok 4, a new version of his X platform's AI chatbot. The update comes a day after the bot posted antisemitic content on the social media network.

Musk introduced the new model in a livestream on X late Wednesday, calling Grok 4 "the smartest AI in the world."

"It really is remarkable to see the advancement of artificial intelligence and how quickly it is evolving," Musk said, adding that "AI is advancing vastly faster than any human.'

He touted the model's virtues, claiming that if it were to take the SATs, it would achieve perfect scores every time, and also outsmart nearly every graduate student across disciplines.

"Grok 4 is smarter than almost all graduate students in all disciplines, simultaneously," Musk said. "That's really something."

Musk himself acknowledged that the pace of AI development is a little "terrifying."

The release of the new model comes a day after Grok 3 made antisemitic remarks on X, including one in which it praised Adolf Hitler. The posts were later deleted.

Musk's xAI, the company that developed the chatbot, addressed the controversial remarks in a statement Wednesday.

"We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts. Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved," the company said.

Musk attributed Grok 3's remarks to shortcomings in the AI's ability to filter human input, writing on X, "Grok was too compliant to user prompts. Too eager to please and be manipulated, essentially. That is being addressed."