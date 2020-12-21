Elliot Page thanks fans for "love and support" after announcing he is transgender

Actor Elliot Page on Sunday thanked followers for their support after announcing earlier this month that he is transgender. The Oscar-nominated "The Umbrella Academy" and "Juno" star also shared a selfie in the post.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you," wrote Page on social media. "Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other."

Page also encouraged followers, if they are able, to support the organization Trans Lifeline and initiative Trans Santa. Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline and non-profit "offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis – for the trans community, by the trans community," according to its website. Trans Santa was launched by "Pose" star Indya Moore to help people send presents to trans youth and young adults in need, Entertainment Tonight Reports.

Page concluded the post "See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot."

A number of celebrities commented on Page's message of gratitude. Moore said, "Love you sm!." "Major, huge love to you, Elliot," wrote Jennifer Garner, who starred alongside Page in "Juno." Sharon Stone commented, "I wish you the happiest and safest life journey with every blessing, filled with love and joy" on the post.

The star shared that he is transgender in a heartfelt open letter posted to social media on December 1.



"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," Page wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Page, who has been one of the most outspoken LGBTQ activists in Hollywood for years, received an outpouring of support and gratitude on social media following the post, with many fellow celebrities, fans and organizations showing love.

Sophie Lewis contributed to this report.