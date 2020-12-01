"Juno" star Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in "Juno" and Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," announced Tuesday that he is transgender. Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, announced his new names and pronouns on social media.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," Page wrote in a heartfelt open letter. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

"I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community," Page continued. "Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page used the announcement to highlight to disproportional violence directed toward Black and Latinx transgender women and the high rates of suicide in the trans community. He also criticized political leaders who have worked to deny trans people access to necessary health care.

"The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the "jokes" and of violence," Page wrote. "To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering."

Page said that he refuses to be silent in the fight for trans rights.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," Page concluded. "To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Page has been one of the most prominent LGBTQ activists in Hollywood for years. "Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people," said Nick Adams, GLAAD's Director of Transgender Representation, in a statement. "He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today."

Born in Canada, Page is known for performances in "Juno," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in 2008, "Inception" and the "X-Men" series. Page currently stars in the hit Netflix comic book series, "The Umbrella Academy," which released its second season earlier this year.

Last year, Page made his directorial debut with the documentary "There's Something in the Water," which examines how damage to the environment disproportionately effects Black Canadians and First Nations communities in Nova Scotia.