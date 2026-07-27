Friend of North Carolina mom missing in Grenada describes her last known movements

A friend of the American woman who went missing while vacationing on the Caribbean island of Grenada said there is video that shows her last known movements.

Elizabeth Waddell was last seen July 22 on Grand Anse Beach in Grenada's capital city, St. George's.

Waddell's friend and the family spokesperson, Amanda Romano-Harmon, said the Royal Grenada Police Force recovered surveillance video that shows the 44-year-old North Carolina mom going to the pier and getting into the water.

"It shows her … floating, swimming around, but then she, you know, she floats out of the camera view and so that's the last footage of Liz," Romano-Harmon said.

Police have not released any surveillance images related to Waddell's disappearance.

Elizabeth Waddell was last seen July 22 on Grand Anse Beach in Grenada's capital city. Grenada Police/Cailen Waddell

Waddell was on a three-week vacation with her close friend Heather Poole. According to the family, Waddell left their Airbnb around noon. When she didn't return for hours, the family said Poole went looking for Waddell and found her towel, but no other signs of her.

"Liz had literally left in a swimsuit with a towel. She didn't have her phone, ID, anything with her, no shoes," said Romano-Harmon, who described the beloved physical therapist as "the type of person who'd give you the shirt off her back."

Waddell's husband, Cailen Waddell, along with other family members, has traveled to Grenada to help in the search.

"My wife is a loving free-spirit person. She could make friends with anyone and she often did," Cailen Waddell told Grenadian media last week.

Police are asking boaters and residents in the area for anything they may have seen regarding Waddell.

The State Department is aware of the reports of a missing American in Grenada, a spokesperson said.