North Carolina woman missing in Grenada as husband heads to join search

A North Carolina woman disappeared while visiting the tiny Caribbean island of Grenada last week, according to local authorities and her husband.

Elizabeth "Liz" Waddell was last seen at Grand Anse Beach on Wednesday, July 22, the Royal Grenada Police Force said on social media. Police asked anyone with information on Waddell's whereabouts to immediately contact authorities.

"We specially appeal to fishermen, boat operators, and residents along the southern coastline to report any sightings or relevant information that may assist in locating Ms. Waddell," the police missing person poster said.

Cailen Waddell, the missing woman's husband, pleaded to friends on Facebook to share the information and for his wife's safe return.

"I am on my way there now to help search. I expect nothing less than Liz's safe return - so please sent [sic] your love, light, thoughts, and prayers our way," Waddell wrote.

Cailen Waddell also shared an additional photo of his wife with blonde hair.

In a statement to CBS News, the U.S. State Department said it is aware of reports of a missing American in Grenada and referred to local law enforcement in Grenada for questions.