Elijah McClain's parents sue Colorado police over his death

The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical responders Tuesday.

"We have filed this civil rights lawsuit to demand justice for Elijah McClain, to hold accountable the Aurora officials, police officers, and paramedics responsible for his murder, and to force the City of Aurora to change it longstanding pattern of brutal and racist policing," Sheneen McClain and Lawayne Mosley said in a statement released by their attorney.

Elijah McClain was stopped by three white officers on August 24 last year while they responded to a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms. Police put him in a chokehold, and paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of ketamine, a drug used for sedation, to calm him down. The lawsuit describes that as a "massive dose ... well beyond what a man Elijah's size should receive."

McClain suffered cardiac arrest, was later declared brain dead and taken off life support several days later.

Elijah McClain

Aurora police did not immediately return a call and an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

The national reckoning over racism and police brutality following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis brought renewed criticism to Aurora police over McClain's death. A Change.org petition that seeks justice for McClain was created nearly a year after his death. It now has more than five million signatures.

Sheneen McClain described her son earlier this year as a massage therapist who "wanted to heal" others. "He not only healed others, he healed himself," she told CBS News correspondent David Begnaud in June. "He was able to accept love and give love in varying forms."

"They murdered him. They are bullies with badges," she said.