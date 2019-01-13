Elijah Cummings talks to 60 Minutes in first interview as House Oversight Committee chairman

As the new chairman of the Oversight and Reform Committee in a Democratic majority House of Representatives, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), is among the most powerful people in Washington. Now with the power to investigate just about anything without Republican interference, the veteran congressman jokes to Steve Kroft that there are so many potential investigations for his committee that they'll have to hit the ground "flying" rather than running. Cummings talks to Steve Kroft in his first interview as chairman on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, January 13 at 7:00 p.m., ET/PT on CBS.

Cummings no longer has to consult with the Republicans to issue subpoenas, initiate investigations, or call hearings, and he has a much bigger budget and staff. So will Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee, and Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the judiciary committee, but their inquiries will be limited to their specific jurisdictions. Cummings' committee has the authority to investigate anything inside or outside the federal government.

Cummings tells Kroft that access comes with its own pitfalls.

"The fact that we can look at anything is part of the problem. There's so much," Cummings says with a laugh, "No, I'm-- I'm serious. There's so much."

Some Democrats believe Cummings should push for impeachment. He says it's premature. And he also wants to pursue other issues, especially the high cost of prescription drugs. His staff has already sent out 51 letters to government officials, the White House, and the Trump Organization asking for documents related to investigations that the committee may launch.

Kroft's report also traces Cummings personal and political life and includes an interview with his counterpart, the ranking Oversight Committee Republican Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).