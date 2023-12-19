Police believe Pennypack Park slashings suspect is "Fairmount Park Rapist," sources say

"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Investigators believe the man arrested in the Pennypack Park trail slashings is the alleged predator known as the "Fairmount Park Rapist," police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

Police sources said a news conference will be called on Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation.

Police arrested 46-year-old Elias Diaz on Sunday for a string of assaults on the Pennypack Park trail last month.

The alleged slashings at the Northeast Philadelphia park happened in late November. Police claim the victims were all exercising on the trail. Diaz allegedly wielded a knife and was riding a bike during the alleged incidents.

One incident happened on the 2800 block of Holme Avenue around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 22. Police allege Diaz cut a man who was running on the trail multiple times. The victim was treated at Nazareth Hospital.

Two days later, around 9 a.m. on Nov. 24, police claim Diaz attacked another person in the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue on the trail. Diaz allegedly attacked a man who was walking on the trail with a knife. The victim suffered wounds to his right arm and hands, and he was treated at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Police said a woman reported in early December an incident involving Diaz that took place on Nov. 25. According to police, the woman came across Diaz around 8:30 a.m. She reported seeing a man riding a black BMX-style bike who began yelling at her. Police claim the man attempted to get something from her, but she was able to escape unharmed.

Police have been searching for a man known as the "Fairmount Park Rapist," wanted for raping and killing Rebecca Park in July 2003.

There were three more attacks in Fairmount Park in 2003, and another happened in 2007.

Police interviews over the years described the suspect to be an "apex predator."

This is a developing story and will be updated.