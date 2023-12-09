Philadelphia police search for knife-wielding man on bike after attacks in Pennypack Park

Police search for knife-wielding man on bike who slashed multiple people in Pennypack Park

Police search for knife-wielding man on bike who slashed multiple people in Pennypack Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a man after multiple knife attacks on the Pennypack Trail over the past few weeks.

The incidents all occurred last month and the victims were all people exercising on the trail in Pennypack Park.

"It seems to be that the male has a machete-style knife tied to his bicycle that he seems to be riding," Philadelphia Police Inspector DeShawn Beaufort said Friday. "Without provocation from the victims, just immediately attacked them while they were along the trail."

On Nov. 22, a man was running along the 2800 block of Holme Avenue around 8:15 a.m when he was approached a cyclist from behind. As the man drew closer to the bicyclist he announced his presence.

Moments later, the cyclist angrily pulled out a machete and slashed the runner multiple times on his arms and hands, police said. The runner was treated for his injuries at nearby Nazareth Hospital.

Just two days later, two people were walking the trail near the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue when a man riding a black bicycle attacked one of them using a large knife. The man then rode away from the area on his bike.

The victim suffered from wounds to his right arm and hands. He was treated for his injuries at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Lastly, police received a call from a witness reporting that she came in contact with a threatening man on Nov. 25, around 8:30 a.m. The woman said that while she was walking on the Pennypack Trail, she encountered a man riding a black BMX style bike.

Moments later, the man became agitated and started yelling at the woman. The man attempted to retrieve an item that was tied to the bike as the woman ran away from the area. She was not injured.

The 8th Police District has beefed up patrols along the trail since the attacks, Beaufort said.

Each witness and victim of these incidents described the attacker to be an older Hispanic man, between the age of 40-60 years old, thin build, and was seen riding on a black bike with the machete-style knife tied to it.

Every instance took place in the Pennypack Trail area between 8 and 9:30 a.m.

Aanyone with additional information on this case should contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or submit an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.