Knife-wielding man wanted in Pennypack Park assaults arrested, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a string of assaults on the Pennypack Park trail in Philadelphia, police said Monday.

Elias Diaz was taken into custody Sunday in the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue.

Police said Diaz is facing attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges.

The alleged incidents happened in late November. Police said the victims were all exercising on the trail.

According to police, Diaz wielded a knife and was riding a bike during the alleged incidents.

One incident happened on the 2800 block of Holme Avenue around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 22. Police allege Diaz cut a man who was running on the trail multiple times. The victim was treated at Nazareth Hospital.

Two days later, around 9 a.m. on Nov. 24, police claim Diaz attacked another person in the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue on the trail. Diaz allegedly attacked a man who was walking on the trail with a knife. The victim suffered wounds to his right arm and hands, and he was treated at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Police said a woman reported in early December an incident involving Diaz that took place on Nov. 25. According to police, the woman came across Diaz around 8:30 a.m. She reported seeing a man riding a black BMX-style bike who began yelling at her. Police claim the man attempted to get something from, but she was able to escape unharmed.