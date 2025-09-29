Watch CBS News
Electronic Arts, video game company behind "The Sims" and "Madden NFL," to be acquired in $55 billion deal

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Anne Marie D. Lee

Video game company Electronic Arts, known as the maker of the "The Sims" and "Madden NFL," is being acquired in a $55 billion deal.

The California-based company said Monday it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium of companies including Affinity Partners, PIF and Silver Lake. 

"The transaction positions EA to accelerate innovation and growth to build the future of entertainment," the company said in a statement.

— This is developing news and will be updated

