Abdul El-Sayed says he's spoken with Jeremy Moss after Hasan Piker's comments

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee in Michigan's U.S. Senate race, says now is the time for Democrats to work together ahead of the 2026 midterm election.

The former Wayne County health director, who is in the middle of a contentious battle for the U.S. Senate seat against Republican Mike Rogers, caught up with CBS News Detroit in a one-on-one interview on Wednesday. El-Sayed has remained in the spotlight since his victory over Rep. Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary earlier this month.

El-Sayed once again challenged Rogers to another debate, saying the contrast with his opponent "couldn't be more clear." The two candidates have already agreed to a debate in October.

El-Sayed drew attention this week after left-wing streamer Hasan Piker — who campaigned with El-Sayed in the Democratic primary — made comments about Israel and Jewish Americans and criticized state Sen. Jeremy Moss, the Democratic nominee in Michigan's 11th Congressional District race who has not endorsed El-Sayed. Piker's comments drew pushback from some Democrats.

Moss said in a statement that "I will not be lectured by a California podcaster about what Oakland County, Michigan's Jewish community should and shouldn't believe."

Following Piker's remarks, El-Sayed said that "nobody speaks for this campaign besides me and my campaign spokespeople."

When asked by CBS News Detroit if there will be future campaign events with Piker, El-Sayed said, "We have no intention to campaign." El-Sayed also confirmed that he has been in contact with Moss.

Piker's support for El-Sayed has also caught the attention of Democratic Rep. Hilary Scholten, who said she hasn't endorsed El-Sayed and still has questions for him. The Detroit News reported that while Scholten opposes Piker, she "wouldn't go as far as to say" she's speaking against El-Sayed.

When speaking on Scholten, El-Sayed said, "She's got her own decision to make. If her differences with me, to her, are bigger than our collective differences with [President] Donald Trump, that's for her to decide."

"It's time for us to come together as a party and build together," he later added. "We did pretty well in [Scholten's] district ... so we're going to keep having conversations with Democrats there."

Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 7, 2026.